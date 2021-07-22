PAID Network Reaches Market Cap of $19.90 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $19.90 million and $683,533.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00107946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00140970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,102.11 or 0.99570602 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003121 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

