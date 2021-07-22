Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.00. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$49.88 million and a P/E ratio of -38.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.95.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 45,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,000. Insiders have purchased 323,500 shares of company stock worth $309,861 over the last 90 days.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.