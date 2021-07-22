Pangolin Hits Market Cap of $19.25 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pangolin has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market cap of $19.25 million and approximately $426,859.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

