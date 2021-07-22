Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down to $15.29

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.29, but opened at $14.83. Par Pacific shares last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 2,239 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after buying an additional 487,981 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 252,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 200.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 236,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

