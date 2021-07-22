Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Park-Ohio worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKOH. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Park-Ohio in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

PKOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $399.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,057.98 and a beta of 1.36. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.