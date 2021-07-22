ParkinGo 1-Day Volume Tops $96.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0703 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a market cap of $1.42 million and $96.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,336.27 or 0.99975559 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00035036 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00052268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000783 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009750 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

