PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.42

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $49.82 million and approximately $532,858.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

