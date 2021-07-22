Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Bought by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 262.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Parsons worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at $2,327,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Parsons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.