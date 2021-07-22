Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.19. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$8.17, with a volume of 135,044 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSI shares. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pason Systems from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$678.84 million and a P/E ratio of -113.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.3512947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -472.22%.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

