Patrick Industries (PATK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PATK opened at $77.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.44. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.74 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,710,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

