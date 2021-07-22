Patron Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, Patron has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $5,779.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Patron Coin Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

