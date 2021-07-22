Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Hits $904.00 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $904.00 million and $88.44 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 903,977,943 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

