PayBX Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, PayBX has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00049359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.00859221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling PayBX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars.

