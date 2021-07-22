Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $24,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $383.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

