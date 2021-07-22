Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.