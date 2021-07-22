PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.98. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

