PBF Logistics (PBFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.46 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 97.04% and a net margin of 42.24%.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

