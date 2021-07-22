PEAKDEFI Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $72.43 million and $543,963.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00864425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 723,027,702 coins and its circulating supply is 267,928,264 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

