Pendle Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $159,039.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00040382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00104907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00140717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,143.08 or 0.99970687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.