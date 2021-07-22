Pendragon (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 16.98 ($0.22). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 15.35 ($0.20), with a volume of 7,057,460 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDG shares. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 26 ($0.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £214.43 million and a PE ratio of -8.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 18.41.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

