Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.67. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 155%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.17.

PENN stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 153,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,528. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.39 and a beta of 2.56. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

