Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Penn Virginia stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.84. 4,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,645. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $676.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

