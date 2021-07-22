Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE PAG opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.14.
In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
