Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE PAG opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.14.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,804.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. Insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $3,568,823 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

