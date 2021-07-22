Peony (PNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17,114.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $17,114.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,825,656 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

