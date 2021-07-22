Perficient (PRFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. On average, analysts expect Perficient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRFT opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.60. Perficient has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

