Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc Sells 176,378 Shares

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 176,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $821,921.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pcp Managers Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 106,886 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $399,753.64.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 244,570 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $904,909.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pcp Managers Gp, Llc sold 100,737 shares of Performant Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $333,439.47.

Shares of Performant Financial stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 439,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.50 and a beta of -0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFMT. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

