PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of PerkinElmer worth $26,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,590,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after buying an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,487,000 after buying an additional 433,797 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PKI opened at $156.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.54 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.68.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

