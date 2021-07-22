Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.30 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:PBR opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 21.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

