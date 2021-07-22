PFM Health Sciences LP Buys 266,813 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 444.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,813 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.78% of Shattuck Labs worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $2,331,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $7,866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STTK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,994. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 95,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,966 shares of company stock worth $8,461,243. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

