PFM Health Sciences LP Decreases Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,343 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.20% of Penumbra worth $20,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $264.31. 596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,304. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,654.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.12.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, raised their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.71.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

