PFM Health Sciences LP Has $31.19 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

PFM Health Sciences LP cut its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,532 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $31,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 895.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $119.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,038. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.15.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,511. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

