PFM Health Sciences LP Has $8.13 Million Stock Holdings in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB)

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,680 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 2.10% of Spruce Biosciences worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPRB shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spruce Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. 11,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,547. The company has a current ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). On average, analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of Spruce Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $6,602,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camilla V. Simpson sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $226,686.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,045 shares in the company, valued at $226,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,379 shares of company stock worth $6,834,293 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

