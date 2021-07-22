PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $6.71 Million in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.13% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 34,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $340,988 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $27.18. 4,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,613. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

