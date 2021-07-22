PFM Health Sciences LP Invests $7.24 Million in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 329,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 1.31% of Terns Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TERN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.84. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,495. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.