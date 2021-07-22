PFM Health Sciences LP Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,888,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.18% of Insulet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insulet by 29.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 535,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 121.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at about $24,864,000.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $271.89. 3,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,298. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,088.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.65. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.02 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

