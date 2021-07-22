PFM Health Sciences LP Purchases New Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 139,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

CERN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.88. 19,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,981. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.82. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

