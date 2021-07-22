PFM Health Sciences LP Raises Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.17% of Certara worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $1,989,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,179. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

