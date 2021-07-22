PFM Health Sciences LP Reduces Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.10% of Zai Lab worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $1,293,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB traded up $3.64 on Thursday, reaching $159.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,652. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $71.79 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

