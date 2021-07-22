PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 35,897 Shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its stake in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,897 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP owned 4.27% of Jiya Acquisition worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

