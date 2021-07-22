PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 88,424 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

PFM Health Sciences LP lowered its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,424 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.38% of Pulmonx worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin bought 2,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,801,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.71. 5,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,616. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

