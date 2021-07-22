PFM Health Sciences LP Takes Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 284,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,801,000. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.42% of Intellia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after purchasing an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $149.72. 18,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,059. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.91. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.54 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.09 and a beta of 2.11.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

