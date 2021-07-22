PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY21 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.
About PG&E
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
