Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.64

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Phala Network has a total market cap of $117.01 million and $32.79 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00049979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00883426 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.