Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,989.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $611,131.72 and approximately $3,989.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00105220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00141279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,120.00 or 1.00045344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

