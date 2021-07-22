Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $605,394.33 and approximately $989.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00104875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00143827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,650.65 or 1.00111959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

