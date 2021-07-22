Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to post $2.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $11.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Phunware in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PHUN stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31. Phunware has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other news, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $148,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,934.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.