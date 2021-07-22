PIBBLE (PIB) Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $32,513.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00049551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00858208 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

