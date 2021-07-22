PIN (PIN) Trading Down 36.5% Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00141783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,408.50 or 1.00351085 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

