Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $218.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

NYSE:PXD opened at $145.09 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

