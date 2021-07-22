Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

